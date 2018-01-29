Sill Tax Assistance Center open for business

Fort Sill's Income Tax Assistance Center (ITAC) is officially open for business.

Located on the fourth floor of Building 4700 on Mow-Way Road, ITAC provides free income tax preparation service to active-duty military, Guard or Reserve members on active status, military retirees and their families.

Sheila Olsen, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) coordinator for the Judge Advocate General (JAG) office on post, said those who used the service last year saved an estimated $1.8 million in fees, and she has put the word out through social media and word of mouth in hopes of exceeding that figure this year.

"I am one of the satisfied customers from last year. It was great to be able to come in, lay out our stuff, Sheila walked us through it, answered the questions and pretty quickly helped us put together the returns for both state and federal," said Joe Gallagher, deputy to Fort Sill's commanding general.

Sixteen soldiers went through 120 hours of training to become certified as tax preparers, and they will be on loan to ITAC through the end of April. Olsen said the center also has three returning civilian volunteers who will be helping as well. One of them, Devan Sullivan, was tasked to do this as a soldier, retired here, and is coming back to help some more. The other two are Rosemary Bazor and Natalie Jordan.