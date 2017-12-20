Sill sends soldiers home for Christmas

Sure, holiday block leave is nice for the trainees, but it's even better for the cadre.

From the perspective of a newly minted soldier, combat basic training lasts just 9 weeks. But for the non-commissioned officers who serve as their instructors, mentors and role models, it's never-ending. For 50 weeks of the year 434th Field Artillery (FA) Brigade never stops building raw recruits into warriors. Drill sergeants work long, hard hours to make sure their charges learn all the skills they need.

Col. Lee T. Overby, commander of the 434th FA Brigade, said it's exciting to see all the soldiers going home for the holidays.

"It's exciting for the brigade because we know that it's an opportunity for us to take a couple of weeks off over the holiday block leave," he said. "This is our only opportunity for the cadre to take some well-earned leave ...

"Basic combat training is a very stressful environment for the cadre members. It's just nonstop, and especially for the drill sergeant population and some of our (Headquarters and Headquarters Service) cadre. It's important for them to get some time off with family, and for us, the best time is over the holidays."

By the time you read this, the training side of Fort Sill will have emptied out. Approximately 2,600 basic trainees from 434th FA Brigade departed between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 3:30 a.m. today. On Monday, 428th FA Brigade packed off 900 soldiers taking classes at the Field Artillery School, the 30th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade sent home 600 students from the ADA School and the Marine Corps Artillery Detachment released some 170 Marine trainees for the holidays. Add to that a few hundred basic training graduates who caught rides home with their families, and the total comes to around 4,570 service members.

Making travel arrangements for this many people is the biggest single project of the year for Adventure Travel, said Teresa Sherrill, manager of the company's branch office in Fort Sill's Building 4700. This makes the 12th year that Adventure Travel has been involved in the process.

"We work on ticketing all these soldiers in September. It's a lot of hard work, but it's definitely worth it when they have all these smiles on their faces when they're going home," she said.