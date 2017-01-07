Sill says goodbye to Col. Hossenlopp

Fort Sill gave Chief of Staff Col. Paul Hossenlopp and his wife, Shelley, a huge send-off Friday as they close out their Army service in the same place where he attended Officer Basic Course 30 years ago.

Maj. Gen. Brian McKiernan, commanding general of Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence, thanked everyone for helping to farewell "an exemplary soldier and I use the word 'soldier' because that's what he is above all else."

The general pointed out that the honoree could have retired with a full pension 10 years ago and embarked on a second career, but with the nation at war in its longest-running conflict, he and his wife decided to continue their commitment.

Recalling how hard it was to get soldiers to stay in the Continental Army during the American Revolution, McKiernan used Thomas Paine's quote starting, "These are the times that try men's souls" to illustrate the fact that the Hossenlopps are no "sunshine patriots."

McKiernan hailed Hossenlopp as a very special leader who has a very special Army spouse at his side. He lauded their "unwavering commitment to our soldiers, to our Army, to our families. This is a commitment that they have delivered on for three decades.

"I'm going to miss having you as a neighbor," he told them, but confided that the real reason he goes over to Danford House is to smoke cigars with Shelley.

McKiernan said his chief of staff recently made a rare request for some leave time. The reason? He had been invited to attend a reunion at his alma mater, Xavier University of Cincinnati, where he was to be inducted into its ROTC Hall of Fame.

"How fitting that in one's last months in uniform, he would be invited back to the place where it all started Ö the very place where he started that journey to become the servant leader that he is today," McKiernan said.

"Our Army has taken you and Shelley everywhere from Alaska to Texas, overseas to Turkey, operational and combat deployments in Kuwait and Iraq," he said, noting that Hossenlopp served in every capacity that a field artillery officer could, including deputy commanding officer of a brigade combat team. After earning his master of strategic studies degree at the Army War College, Hossenlopp served as Fort Sill's garrison commander from June 2011 to July 2013, then held several leadership positions within NATO in Turkey and Poland from August 2013 to June 2015. He has been the chief of staff here since July 2015.

McKiernan said he's probably "the most endeared and loved Fort Sill garrison commander Ö Paul, this community loves you, both inside and outside the gate."

The general called Shelley Hossenlopp "a force to be reckoned with, and probably the only person who's not in awe of Paul. And definitely not intimidated.

"Shelley, you have used your incredible talent as a businesswoman to enhance and improve every military community you and Paul have served," McKiernan said as he credited her with organizing bone marrow drives and visits to wounded warriors in the hospital, championing initiatives to improve employment opportunities for military spouses, and just being a great neighbor and member of the community.

Relatives of the Hossenlopps who traveled here to attend the ceremony completely filled Fort Sill's Comanche House. The crowd included Hossenlopp's parents, Paul and Josephine; Shelley's mother, Helen Mueller; Hossenlopp's brothers, Mike and Joe; nieces, nephews, and an aunt and uncle. The Hossenlopps have two children who are straight-A students. Daughter Cassady is in her fourth year of med school studying for a big test today and could only be present in spirit. Son Nick, an accomplished musician studying at the University of Texas at Austin, stood alongside their parents as they received their awards: The Legion of Merit and a framed copy of his retirement certificate for Hossenlopp, and the Governor's Commendation and the Order of Red Legacy to Shelley for her service to the Lawton-Fort Sill community and the U.S. Army.