Sill museum program part of Army birthday

The Fires Center of Excellence museums will host "Minutemen to Missiles" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Army Field Artillery Museum, Building 238 on Randolph Road, to celebrate the Army's 242nd birthday.

The event will show the evolution of Army uniforms and equipment from the American Revolution to current Army gear. It is free and open to the public, but if you do not have a Department of Defense-issued ID you must get a pass from the Visitor Control Center on the east side of Sheridan Road just inside the perimeter fence.

The military timeline event is an opportunity for the Lawton-Fort Sill community to see, hear and touch Army history and heritage from the beginnings of this nation to the present. Museum personnel and volunteers will lead discussions and give demonstrations. Small arms demonstrations of the Brown Bess to the M16 rifle will occur at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Interpreters will fire artillery on the M1841, M1897 and M1A1 guns at 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.