Sill forum puts focus on future

"Welcome home."

That's how Maj. Gen. Brian McKiernan greeted fellow members of the Fires community in his opening remarks for the 2017 Fires Conference.

The conference brings together current leaders from across the Army's operating force, partner nations around the world and industry partners who are working on solutions for the modern Fires force, according to the commanding general of Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence, host of the event.

This year's guest list includes retired Gen. Dennis J. Reimer, 33rd Chief of Staff of the Army and commander of III Corps Artillery at Fort Sill from 1984 to 1986. The seminars and panel discussions are taking place in the Reimer Conference Room that bears his name.

The last surviving general officer from the Korean War, Maj. Gen. Vernon Lewis, and Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Bill Burgess also have seats at the table.

Wednesday's lineup included several key speakers, starting with an orientation on emerging threats around the world that would require the Army to adjust its formations to contend with those threats. Keynote speaker Gen. David Perkins, commander of Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), was to train his sights on multi-domain battle, an emerging concept on how the Army will face future threats. Also, Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery, Pacific Command's operations officer, would explain the challenges they face across their area of responsibilities.

"When I look at the turnout we have here, it tells me one thing, and that is, we have something everybody wants we probably just don't have it in the quantities and the capacities that we need to contend with what might be in our future," McKiernan said.

"This year we've seen a significant increase in participation by our partner nations as well as our leaders from across the Army and the joint force, and I think that mirrors the increased emphasis in our Army on generating capabilities we need within the Fires forces to contend with those threats that are emerging around the world.

"The other thing we see is a great deal of interest from our industry partners," the CG said, noting their participation in a trade show that showcases their innovations and capabilities. Organizers said 500 people registered for the 2017 Fires Conference and 28 companies set up 45 booths in the tent and 14 outside displays.

McKiernan said what's uppermost in the minds of his Fires brethren is the need to close some of the gaps that have emerged over the years as the U.S. has remained very focused on conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and made very difficult choices.

"We have to reconstitute some capabilities and rebuild some of the capacity in our Fires forces," he said.

This year's theme is "Cross-Domain Fires." (This refers to the five domains in which warfare is fought: land, air, sea, cyber and space.)

"Cross-domain fires really isn't anything new. What we're really talking about is expanding our concept of cross-domain fires. In the past we've delivered joint fires from air platforms, surface-to-surface fires and surface-to-air fires in the form of air defense artillery

"We need to expand our understanding of that and our capabilities, really, so that we're also addressing threats in other domains that we haven't typically addressed. The ability, for instance, for a surface-based army delivering capability to, say, sink an asset at sea. Or using capabilities that are space-based and then also leveraging the cyber and electromagnetic spectrums expanding our understanding and actually our capabilities to operate across all five of those domains," McKiernan said.