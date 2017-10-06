Sill Deep Attack Battalion will head to SKorea soon

The command team of the Deep Attack Battalion cased its colors at a Fort Sill ceremony Friday as approximately 300 of its soldiers prepare to deploy to Korea.

According to Command Sgt. Maj. Torland Edwards, 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery (FA), received notice about a year ago that it would replace another unit from the 75th FA Brigade, 2nd Battalion, 18th FA, on a standard, show of force, rotational mission in Korea. Pre-mobilization training began as soon as the word came down.

"We had different tables of artillery that we had to complete. We shot live. We did a lot of rehearsing. We had to shoot crew-served weapons, individual weapons. We did (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) training. So we had a lot of individual things we had to accomplish as well," Edwards said.

During 2-4 FA's two-week mission rehearsal exercise, soldiers weren't allowed to bring their cell phones into the field. Edwards said the purpose of that was to exercise the battalion's Family Readiness Group (FRG) on how to communicate in a real-life situation if their spouses did not have a way to communicate by cellphone while they were deployed.

"We did it that way to implement a training event, and it worked. And we will have opportunities to have regular cellular phone usage while we're over in Korea," the sergeant major said.

FRG members receive their own pre-mob training at the same time their soldiers do. Edwards said their training is "just to learn how to support their soldier and be supportive of the battalion, and how to communicate effectively throughout the unit, through the organization from soldier to family member, so we can be a whole."

Edwards said the deploying soldiers are right where they need to be as far as training is concerned. There will be a few weeks of overlap with 2-18 FA in theater, "and after the transition is complete, we'll high-five each other and we'll take over the mission."

2-4 FA shoots guided missiles and rockets using the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS). Its soldiers will be using launchers that are already in place in Korea, and they will be training the whole time they're there. The battalion is scheduled for a nine-month deployment, but that's dependent on the mission and subject to change. The deployment is part of a long-standing partnership between the U.S. and South Korea.

Edwards estimates that 60-65 percent of the soldiers making the deployment are pay grade E-4 (specialist) and below, because that's pretty much how the Army is staffed.

"We have a lot of young soldiers, and I think that's good. They keep me youthful, and they're motivating me. So I actually love the youth," Edwards said.

Mentorship is up to veterans of past deployments, and the sergeant major said it starts with him. He's the senior adviser to the battalion, with 22 years in service and three previous deployments, once to Iraq and twice to Afghanistan.

"It is an honor for me to stand in front of the Deep Attack Battalion as they prepare to deploy in support of the last permanently forward-stationed fighting force in the United States Army," said Col Steven Carpenter, commander of 75th FA Brigade.

"You wield the commanding general for the Eighth Army's surface-to-surface, all-weather, destruction weapon system of choice between 30 kilometers and 300 kilometers, and I'm confident you will do your part to deter aggression, maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula, assure our regional partners in northeast Asia and the Pacific Rim, and if deterrence fails, destroy the enemies of the United States in support of the U.S.-Korea alliance and our national interests."

Carpenter then thanked the military families for their support of the deploying soldiers.

Lt. Col. Julian Urquidez, commander of 2-4 FA, noted that the battalion's colors have been cased many times over the course of the nation's history and its battle streamers proudly attest to the dedication, courage and sacrifice of countless Deep Attack soldiers who have fought and died for the freedoms Americans hold dear.