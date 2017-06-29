Sill clinic expands services for women

Fort Sill celebrated the grand opening of Reynolds Army Health Clinic's new Department of Women's Services with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday.

This is the second of four phases in the transformation of what was formerly called Reynolds Army Community Hospital. The department includes a Women's Health Clinic plus two programs that were previously housed elsewhere, the Pregnancy Postpartum Physical Training (P3T) program and Women, Infants & Children (WIC), according to Maj. Nicolle Deaton, chief of the Department of Women's Services.

The department occupies 6,500 square feet of space on the south side of Reynolds' second floor, according to Reynolds' public affairs officer, Joel McFarland.

Master Sgt. Matthew Sims said that throughout the transition from Reynolds Army Community Hospital to Reynolds Army Health Clinic, the staff has remained committed to offering exceptional women's healthcare.

The new department will centralize women's healthcare needs. It will integrate the delivery of health services so that patients receive a continuum of preventive and curative services according to their needs, Sims said.

"We will improve the readiness of soldiers and families utilizing available sources at Reynolds, such as the Army Wellness Center, the Nutrition Care, as well as community resources such as MWR (Morale, Welfare and Recreation) and ACS (Army Community Services)," he said.

"The Women's Health Clinic is a place for women to receive comprehensive, personalized care without a referral from their PCM (primary care manager). Our healthcare professionals are dedicated to providing superior healthcare and family planning services. They work according to the national healthcare delivery standards and offer the most up-to-date medical information to help women make informed decisions about their personal health and wellbeing.

"Recognizing the benefits of breast-feeding, Reynolds Army Health Clinic is committed to ensuring that the needs of lactating women are met, and now offers a lactation annex. The annex is for mothers at Reynolds returning to work or visiting the facility who wish to express milk in comfort and privacy," Sims said.

WIC is administered by USDA Food & Nutrition Services. It is a supplemental nutrition program for low-income pregnant and postpartum women, and also children up to age 5 who are at risk for nutritional deficiencies. It's believed that nesting this program with the others will increase accessibility to WIC, as well as generate more referrals to the Army Wellness Center and Nutrition Care, according to Deaton.

"It's just to make sure our kids are going to grow up healthy and that our women, when they're pregnant or they're breast-feeding, are healthy and have good nutrition so that those babies are born healthy," the major said.

P3T is a program to assist pregnant and postpartum soldiers in maintaining health and fitness during and after pregnancy so that soldiers may successfully reintegrate into unit training programs, Sims said.

Because units didn't really know what to do with their postpartum soldiers, women returning from pregnancy were told to go walk, which isn't great physical training for a pregnant woman, Deaton said. This meant a lot of these soldiers struggled to meet the Army's height-weight and PT standards.

"They've organized it, but it's not been located here within this facility. Having it located here will centralize it. We'll be able to provide better guidance. The medical expert is in the Women's Health Clinic, so just right across the hall. We'll be able to work more collaboratively," Deaton said.

"What an opportunity that you have taken advantage of," marveled Col. Cynthia Sanchez, chief of women's health services in the Office of the Army Surgeon General, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. "You had so much space after the closure of your inpatient services - You created a beautiful space to continue to offer services to the women in your community, both soldiers and beneficiaries - What a great job."

Fort Sill currently serves approximately 23,000 beneficiaries. Deaton noted that having all the services together will reduce soldiers' time away from work. She also said the clinic will work very closely with MWR, Child & Youth Services (CYS) and ACS to promote each other's available services. The department will have monthly health campaigns aligned with the national health campaigns, with a focus on women. The June campaign is on pregnancy and smoking cessation.