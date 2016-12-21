Shots reported fired turn out to be blanks

Shots fired Tuesday afternoon in a busy parking lot proved to be blanks giving police reason to say thanks.

Witnesses told police that a car drove into the parking lot of Wal-Mart, 1002 N. Sheridan, around 2 p.m. and some people that came out of the store ended up in an altercation with people in the car. One of the shoppers punched someone in the car, said Lawton Police Sgt. Tim Jenkins, information officer.

"Somebody inside the car shot some blank rounds off," Jenkins said.

People scattered and the car fled the parking lot before police arrived. Jenkins said there are no suspects and there were no victims except for the frazzled nerves of late Christmas shoppers. He encouraged people to take it easy with one another and not let the spirit of the season turn to chagrin.