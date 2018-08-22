Shots fired call leads to arrest

Lawton police arrested a man Monday night they believe may be behind a shots fired call on the city's southside.

Officers were called shortly before 10 p.m. to the 2400 block of Southwest Jesse L. Davenport on the report of shots fired in the area. Dispatchers offered a description of the possible suspect. A man matching the description was stopped in the area, according to LPD Sgt. Tim Jenkins, information officer. The man told officers that he knew he had warrants and it was verified.