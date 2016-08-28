Shots fired at apartment

Several shots were fired at a northwest Lawton apartment complex Friday, police said.

Police Officer Michael Anderson was dispatched to Victoria Square Apartments, 2309 NW 38th, at 1:30 a.m. A man told him he and his family heard four or five gunshots fired outside. He said he opened the door and saw someone with a white hoodie run west across Northwest 38th Street.

Lt. Ryan Studebaker reported finding five .45-caliber rounds on a street between the apartments, and a man in a nearby apartment said another man had shot at him and run away.

Traffic stop leads to gun, drug arrests

Sgt. Abe Woelfel was on patrol on Northwest Rogers Lane at 5 a.m. Thursday when he saw a car that appeared to be without working taillights. He followed and saw the lights were only faintly illuminated and a front-seat passenger was not wearing a seat belt, according to the police report.