Shot fired into home

Lawton police responded to a call Tuesday about gunshots fired at a residence on the city's northwest side.

Sgt. Jonathan Santiago was dispatched to 2813 NW 21st Place at 6:55 p.m. Upon arrival, he made contact with a woman who said that around 6:30 a.m. she heard three shots fired in the vicinity of her residence. She later found that a rear window of her home had been shattered.

Santiago said it appeared an unknown suspect shot a round through a back yard wood panel fence which traveled through that rear window and through another indoor glass window. The bullet fragment was stopped and caught by the window curtain. The victim stated she was the only one in the residence at the time, as her husband had left a few minutes before. It appeared that the shooter was standing in the back of a nearby apartment complex.