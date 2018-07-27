Shooting stemmed from father-son argument, police say

Lawton police are putting together the details of a Thursday afternoon shooting by a father who went with police for questioning while his son was treated for gunshot wounds.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer, said that officers were called around 4:30 p.m. to 1721 NW 44th on the report of the shooting. A 36-year-old man was found to be suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso area. The younger man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, he said.