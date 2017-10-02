Shooting reported; arrest made

A man was shot in the foot during an altercation Wednesday at a northwest Lawton residence.

Sgt. Christopher Halley and Sgt. Brian Valdez of the Lawton Police Department were called to 2702 NW 16th at 8:35 p.m. after someone reported that a shot had been fired. The officers spoke with a man who said he'd been shot in the right ankle with a shotgun, according to the police report.

Officers found two spent and two live 12-gauge shotgun shells at the residence.

In the area of Northwest 14th Street and Lindy Avenue, Officer Ray Brown was waved down by a man fitting the description of the suspect in the shooting. Halley and Valdez arrived and the suspect told them that his fiancÈe had been jumped at the site of the shooting and that he began shooting when he arrived. The fiancÈe initially said she had shot the man, but officers determined that story was not true, according to the report. The fiancÈe then told them where the shotgun was and led them to a locked wooden cabinet in a bedroom at her residence.

The victim identified the man at 14th and Lindy as the one who shot him, according to the report. The suspect was then arrested on suspicion of assault with a dangerous weapon. During questioning he made a spontaneous statement that "I just made him dance. I could have just shot him," according to the report.