Shooting leaves 3 injured; fight breaks out at theater

Lawton police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting incident that ultimately sent three to a local hospital.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton police information officer, said officers responded to a shots fired call around 3 a.m. at 4402 NW Denver. Two men suffering from gunshot wounds were found and taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A third person suffering from a single gunshot wound arrived at Memorial later, Jenkins said.

Officers gathered the witnesses and transported them to the station to talk with detectives. More information will be released when it becomes available.

The multiple shooting is the second within three days.

Detectives continue to investigate the Friday morning shooting death of Malcolm Shrubbs.