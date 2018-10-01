Shooting investigation continuing

The Comanche County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was shot in a Monday morning shooting/robbery at a club west of Lawton.

Apolonio Barrientes, 44, appeared to have been shot in the head between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. at Cowgirls Men's Club, 12305 Cache Road, Sheriff Kenny Stradley said.

The shooting may be connected to a robbery, Stradley added. Barrientes' vehicle collided with a portion of the building before Barrientes left the scene and drove to a convenience store at Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road, where an ambulance arrived and then took him to a local hospital.

Barrientes was transferred to an Oklahoma City hospital, where he underwent surgery to his face on Monday, according to Beverly Crosby, Stradley's secretary.

He remained in recovery at the hospital on Tuesday, Crosby said.

No additional information about the shooting was available Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff's office will continue to investigate the incident.