Shooting conviction gets local man prison

A 22-year-old Lawton man was sentenced to prison after entering guilty pleas Thursday in connection with a 2015 shooting at a local apartment complex.

Deandre D. Wilson entered pleas to charges of assault with battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction or during probation, shooting with intent to kill and feloniously pointing a firearm. He was sentenced by District Judge Gerald Neuwirth to 30 years in prison on the assault and battery with a deadly weapon charge and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and restitution of $8,936.69; he is to be supervised by the state Department of Corrections after release. Wilson was also sentenced to 10 years each on the other three counts plus $500 in fines for all counts. All of the sentences will be served concurrently.

Wilson was previously convicted of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon in 2013 in Comanche County, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with a shooting that occurred June 28, 2015, in the 7000 block of Southwest Westchester Circle during which a car drove by several apartments and someone fired several shots at a man who was outside trying to get into a vehicle. The victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.

The gun believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered by police at Wilson's home, according to a an affidavit that was included in court documents.