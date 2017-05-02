Session starts without Coody, Barrington

Two of Southwest Oklahoma's longest-tenured legislators will be missing when the gravel sounds the opening of the 2017 legislative session Monday.

For the first time in 12 years, Ann Coody and Don Barrington will be missing from their desks on the floors of the House and Senate, and they won't be among the legislators scurrying for committee sessions and meetings with constituents after Gov. Mary Fallin gives her State of the State address. Both termed out of their offices last year and, for the first time in more than a decade, they will be observers from afar rather than participants in the lawmaking process.

It's a change of pace for two Southwest Oklahoma residents who have been enmeshed in their communities for decades: Coody was an educator who was principal of MacArthur High School; Barrington was a firefighter who was chief of the Lawton Fire Department. Both had been retired from their careers only a short time before they entered politics and both credit the power of prayer for helping them make the initial decision to run for office.

Gets personal time back

Barrington said being freed from the rigors of opening session will restore his personal time, and he and his wife Jennifer know exactly what they will do with it.

"She and I will be able to celebrate our 47th anniversary in a different way this year," he said, explaining that for the last 12 years their celebration had to be scheduled around his Senate duties.

It won't be the only change, but Barrington said he hasn't made many long-term plans yet.

"I'm backing off right now, looking at different things, not getting involved in anything at this time," he said. "We just came out of the holidays, watching the inauguration. Now that that is over, we're appreciating things."

Barrington said he didn't know he wanted to run for public office when he was first approached about the job. He retired as Lawton fire chief in 2002 and it was mid-May 2004 when he was asked about running for the Senate District 31 seat.

"I was a Republican," he said, and party leaders wanted to take the seat. "Jennifer and I had been retired and been back and forth with the grandkids, the kids, and I was volunteering for some stuff around town. I was approached. I wasn't really crazy about doing it. A couple of other people were looking at it and I said it was something I'd have to really see some direction on."

Barrington said his reluctance continued as he waited to see who filed, and he and his wife talked and prayed about it.

"Jennifer and I felt like it was something we needed to do," he said. "There were challenges out there: lawsuit reform, pro-life issues that hadn't been accomplished. That's why I ran."

Barrington said there was a definite change between his first term and his last.

"The first term, we were on a mission to change the Legislature, partywise. When I went up there, I was in the minority," he said, explaining he witnessed his party evolve from the minority to the super majority in the Senate. "The best years we spent on getting some accomplishments was when we were in a tie. We had co-chairmen on committees, co-leadership. It seems like there was a better working relationship than when we took the majority."

Fondest memories

He said among his fondest memories are the friends he made and the assistance he gave to constituents to help them navigate through state processes. One of the accomplishments he's proud of is the sales tax holiday in August to give parents a break on their back-to-school costs.

"Those people need a break every once in a while," he said of costs faced by average Oklahomans.

He also pointed to his public safety legislation, which helped him win recognition from professional firefighter organizations, and the legislation recognized by higher education.

After Republicans made headway on their primary issues, Barrington said, members were freed to tackle issues closer to their hearts, which for him was public safety.

Biggest regret

One of Barrington's biggest regrets was 2007 legislation prohibiting state agencies from complying with the national REAL ID Act. He said while the state law sounded valid, even then public safety officials were telling legislators they might want to look a bit closer.

"We're dealing with the consequences of that right now," he said, noting legislators have tried for compromise but never reached consensus.

While Senate and House members have introduced at least five bills this session to remedy the problem, he said the federal funding that would have helped Oklahoma cover expenses no longer is available, meaning the funds must come from tight revenues that already have forced deep cuts to state agencies.