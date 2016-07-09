Septic tank cleaning to be provided

The Lawton Inter-Tribal Health Advisory Board Operations & Maintenance (O&M) project is providing septic tank cleaning to all eligible Native American residents living within the Lawton Service Unit Area counties: Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, Kiowa, Stephens and Tillman. The project is contracted through the health board's community health representative program.

Call (405) 247-3434; write: Lawton Inter-Tribal O&M, P.O. Box 219, Anadarko, OK 73005; or stop by the office: 213 NW 2nd Street, Anadarko.