Separate fires destroy house, damage shed Thursday night

The Lawton Fire Department fought two structure fires in the dark overnight Thursday, one of which destroyed a home owned by a family with children.

Assistant Fire Chief Eric Troutman reported that no one was trapped inside the structures and no one was injured.

The first structure fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. at 26 NW 40th, where flames were blazing from the back of the house.

Shortly after firefighters responded to the call, the homeowner arrived, worried that her children were still inside but the firefighters notified her that no one was in the house, Troutman reported.

The flames from the house burned through a power line, causing it to fall down, and it later became entangled with the water hose. Firefighters remained at the house, which was destroyed, until 2 a.m. Friday.

The fire rekindled around noon Friday, but it was minor, and backup forces were canceled after the initial firefighters responded to the call.

The Red Cross will be providing assistance to the family that lost its home, Troutman said.