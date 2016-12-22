Seniors learning to tickle the ivories

Piano notes cautiously played, accompanied by lots of laughter and words of encouragement, flow from a room at the Douglass Senior Citizens Center in Duncan.

Many center regulars probably hear only the sounds of Melvin Martin, Emma Richardson, Gwen Lynn or Shirley King taking their weekly piano lessons, but Patty Jennings hears "a God thing."

To understand why, consider the story of how the lessons got started a few months ago. King, who is the Douglass Center's director, knew there were some older folks in Duncan, including some who have lunch each day at the Douglass senior nutrition site, who love music and who had always wanted to learn to play piano. In fact, she was one. When she decided to see if she could find support in the community for offering piano lessons to senior citizens, King said she didn't know what to expect but was pleasantly surprised when local churches came forward with donations of five pianos.

The aspiring students found their teacher when Jennings, a longtime supporter of the local United Way, stopped in to the Douglass Center as part of a tour. It turned out that she had been giving lessons, mostly to kids, for many years in Duncan, and when she found out about the desire for lessons at the Douglass Center she soon volunteered.

"It just kind of came about from that," King said, "and it's gone really well. I know I had always wanted to take piano lessons but hadn't had the money or the time. Now, I've learned so much in such a little time. It's really sounding pretty good."

So good, in fact, that the Douglass Center students held a public recital.

At the recital, Lynn played "Just As I Am" and a couple of other selections. Richardson played "Blessed Assurance" and two others, and also sang. They agreed that that they've learned a lot from Jennings in a short time, and both said they've had a lot of fun, too.

Richardson, who is 68, said she was inspired to try something new by the memory of an aunt who learned to play piano later in life. Martin, 64, said he was drawn to take lessons by the sounds he heard coming from the piano room at the Douglass Center.

"I just love to hear the sound of music," he said. "Something just caught my ear and I made up my mind that I wanted to play like that."