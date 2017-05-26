Senior nutrition site at Centenary church to close

The Lawton South senior nutrition site at Centenary United Methodist Church will serve its last meal June 29.

Ken Jones, director of supportive services for the Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments Area Agency on Aging, made the announcement to a group of seniors gathered Thursday at the site for their daily meal. While this is the latest in a string of nutrition site closures, Jones said the Lawton South site's circumstances differ from others that he's had to visit to bring bad news.

"This decision is not being made because we're experiencing a cut or because we're expecting a cut," he said. "We're doing this just because we don't have the funds to replace Centenary as a partner."

Delta Nutrition, which services all ASCOG-operated senior nutrition sites, was notified by Centenary United Methodist Church in March that it would not renew its agreement to host the site. Ron Jarvis, chairman of the church's board of trustees, said expenses played a significant role in the board's decision to terminate the agreement at the end of June.

"The board of trustees discussed it and funding was our main concern," he said. "Looking at the costs to operate something in the building, we were having to leave the heating and cooling system in that portion of the building on during days when we'd normally have it shut off. It was a cost saving measure for us."

Centenary United Methodist stepped in to host the Lawton South site in 2011 after it was forced to move from the Prairie Building at the Lawton Fairgrounds due to rising expenses. Jones said if not for the church's willingness to offer its services at no cost, Lawton South could have been shuttered much sooner.

"Centenary Methodist has been a wonderful partner for us throughout this agreement," Jones said. "They have never charged us rent, utilities or anything like that. They've even provided someone to help us clean up after each meal."

Dozens of seniors frequent the Lawton South senior nutrition site on a daily basis, but they will not be forgotten once it closes at the end of June. Jones has proposed a plan to the ASCOG board of trustees that would create a Red River Transportation bus route from the Benjamin O. Davis High Rise to the Lawton Patterson senior nutrition site at the Patterson Center. If approved, the bus would provide free transportation for seniors to and from the Patterson Center on a daily basis. Seniors would visit the current Lawton South site Thursday, June 29, and will be given a second meal to take home and eat Friday. The proposed bus service would begin Wednesday, July 5, following Independence Day.