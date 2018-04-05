Section of 52nd Street to be closed today

A section of Southwest 52nd Street will be closed to traffic today because of a water main placement project.

The northbound lane will be closed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. near the intersection of West Gore Boulevard, meaning northbound drivers on Southwest 52nd Street will be rerouted to West Gore Boulevard through a detour on Southwest 51st Street. Drivers who want to turn south onto Southwest 52nd Street should follow the signs that will be placed on site. Speed limits also may be reduced for drivers in the area, city officials said.