Sears to close in Central Mall

Sears, among the original tenants of Central Mall, will close at the end of March.

Parent company Sears Holdings initially announced a slate of 46 Kmart and Sears store closures last week in hopes of returning the company to solvency in the face of ever-shifting public shopping habits. The Lawton location dodged the initial bullet, but it was among an additional 104 locations slated for closure in a Tuesday announcement.

In a prepared statement, the company said it will continue to aggressively evaluate store space and productivity.

"The decision to close stores is a difficult, but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the company's operation and fund its transformation," the statement said. "Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so."

Third major retailer to close

It will be the third major retailer in Lawton to close in less than a year. Hastings closed its doors in October after its parent company filed for bankruptcy earlier in the year. Kmart, which was owned and operated by Sears Holdings, was closed in December as part of the company's ongoing cost-cutting measures.