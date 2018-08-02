Search still on for man who caused wreck, fled custody

Lawton police have released new details about Tuesday morning's escapee, Justin Davis, who was still on the run as of Wednesday.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer, said Davis purposely wrecked a vehicle when he was riding back to the police station after completing trustee duties around 10:15 a.m. A full report by Officer Nathan Ronan states the driver was turning north from Southwest Lee Boulevard to 2nd Street when Davis, a passenger, grabbed the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to run off the road and strike a pole.

The driver told police Davis lost a shoe as he was running across Lee Boulevard, then Davis took off his orange inmate-issued jacket and tossed it into a trash can at a convenience store.

Davis continued to run south then west into an alley behind the store. Police suspect he fled to his house in the 600 block of Washington Avenue, according to the report.

Davis was serving time for drug paraphernalia charges, Jenkins reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO (4636) or submit a tip online at lawtoncrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to an arrest may earn a cash reward.

Man finds bullet hole

A man heard a loud bang Sunday night at his house in the 800 block of Southwest Chaucer, but he waited to contact law enforcement until the next day, when he noticed damage to his property.

Lawton Police Sgt. Steven Schulte reported the man said he assumed the person who shot off a gun around 11 p.m. Sunday was celebrating the turnout of the Super Bowl, so he didn't call authorities that night. At 8 a.m. the next day, the man checked his yard and saw a bullet hole in his living room window, but he had no idea who shot it, the report states.

Arson reports

On Tuesday, Lawton firefighters responded to the fourth suspected arson fire in the city in the last two weeks.

Fire Marshal Michael Wright said the house at 1406 Southwest 8th Street was engulfed in flames around 4 a.m. Tuesday, but it was vacant and did not have any utilities. He speculated the fire was intentionally set, but no suspects have been identified, a police report states.

The other three fires were on Thursday, Feb. 1; Wednesday, Jan. 31; and on Friday, Jan. 26.

Thursday's and Wednesday's fires were at two houses also without utilities 1407 Southwest J Avenue and 2318 Southwest G Avenue, according to reports.