Scouts at Starbase fired up for rocketry

One by one, the rockets went on the launching pad. Alligator clamp one was attached to one wire, clamp two to the other.

"Countdown!" called out Deondre Gaines, one of the Starbase OK lead instructors.

"Three ... two ... one ... blast off!" chorused the 14 members of Fort Sill Boy Scout Troop 173 who have been attending a STEM-Starbase Workshop at their troop headquarters this week.

As each rocket soared high overhead and its red parachute bloomed in the sky, the Scouts on the ground wondered if this would be the one that returned safely home, or the one that fell into the jaws of a rocket-devouring tree.

Cole Oaks, age 11, waited in line for his turn at the launch pad Thursday. He'll be in sixth grade at MacArthur Middle School this fall, and he's currently part of Troop 173's Raptor Patrol.

"We mostly do merit badges. Really, we plan out a lot of stuff beforehand before we go ahead and do it," he said. "It's a lot of fun because you get to make a whole bunch of new friends and you get to do new stuff that you've never done."

He made one rocket while he was in fifth grade, but it was a straw rocket. The one he made on Monday was a full model rocket.

Sixteen-year-old Josh Boothe was the only Eagle Scout attending the workshop, having earned that badge while his family was living in Houston. For his Eagle Scout project he built a fire pit for a church there. It took two days for his group to dig out a 20-foot by 20-foot area of gravel. They dug down three feet to make the drain and built the fire pit out of bricks.

Josh will be a junior at MacArthur High School this fall. He's already thinking about a career in the medical field, as possibly a pathologist or an anesthesiologist.

Right now, though, he serves as troop guide for the younger scouts in Troop 173, according to Deborah Spencer, committee chairwoman for the troop and a fifth grade teacher at Pat Henry Elementary School. Josh helps the Raptor Patrol a lot with their scouting skills, both in camps and with the things that are required in scouting.

This was his first STEM-Starbase Workshop, and the first rocket he's built since he was in Webelos. For his design, he went with three tailfins rather than the customary six because it had just as much stability with less weight.

The workshop is funded by a partnership of the Oklahoma Air National Guard, Fort Sill Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) and Lawton Public Schools, according to Troop 173 Scoutmaster Alan Spencer, a retired electrical engineer and the husband of Deborah Spencer.