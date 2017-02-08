Schools implement identification policy

Parents or guardians are reminded to take a federal or state identification card when they check-in their pre-registered or returning Gateway Success Center students or elementary, eighth-grade or 12th-grade Lawton Public School students today.

The district is implementing a new ID scanning system Raptor Visitor Management System throughout the district to improve school safety.

"The new ID card scanning system quickly performs background checks and instant screening," according to the district.

The system will go into full implementation on the first day of school, Aug. 11, but many of the schools will start using the system during the scheduled check-in times. Government-issued identification cards such as Department of Defense cards, state driver's licenses or passports can all be scanned.

Today's check-in

Students who were already pre-registered online, or who attended a district school last year without any lapse in enrollment, can attend check-in this week on their scheduled days.

Today, parents or guardians can check in their pre-kindergartners through fifth-graders at their elementary schools from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eighth-graders can check in at their assigned middle-schools from 8-11:15 a.m., while 12th-graders can check in at their assigned high schools from 8:15-11:45 a.m. Today, from 8-11:15 a.m., is the only scheduled check-in day for the ninth- through 12th-grade students attending Gateway Success Center.

New and re-enrolled students who have already registered must take birth certificates, shot records and any shot waivers, along with proof of residency in the form of one utility bill under the guardian's name or lease/mortgage statement. Those who don't have both or either of these should call Student Services at 353-0171 to learn about other options.

Returning students must take the proof of residency, and all students entering seventh grade must take shot records showing Tdap immunization or the paperwork showing a waiver or exemption. All students must be up to date on all immunizations or have exemptions to attend school. Visit www.lawtonps.org for the list of immunizations.

If students or parents or guardians are not available during the listed check-in time, they are asked to visit the school as soon as possible after the assigned check-in time to check-in or call the school to let the administration know when the student will check in.

Register first before check-in

New students or those who had a lapse in enrollment must register before attending check-in, because their paperwork won't be in the system, said Lynn Cordes, the district's director of communications.

Registration can be done online at home or at a secure computer by accessing www.lawtonps.org, clicking on "menu" in the upper left hand corner, then scroll to and click on "Online Registration."

Douglass Learning Center, 102 E. Gore, offers secure computers for those who need to register. Once the student is registered and two emails are received one to verify registration and a second one indicating if registration is approved or denied then check-in can be done at the assigned school if the registration was approved. If disapproved, there will be additional instructions in the second email received from the online registration application.