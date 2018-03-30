School walkout planning continues

When the Lawton Board of Education met at noon Thursday, further clarification was still needed about the educational funding bills passed Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Legislature. In order to be ready if the funding is actually not what it seems and/or if district teachers still want to walk out, the Board approved four motions.

Three of the motions expanded Superintendent Tom Deighan's job scope to allow him to react to a walkout, and one motion authorized opening the district's feeding sites during any potential work stoppage.

The board also approved a statement giving Deighan guidance including having advocacy groups continue to visit the Capitol beginning Monday, deciding walkout status on a day-to-day basis and having a poll on Monday to determine if a walkout will or won't occur on Tuesday.

The three motions expanding Deighan's job scope are:

• ”Suspend school district-wide, and take other necessary actions" if he determines that "student safety is endangered by the lack of adequate staff to provide supervision of students."

• Determine if the "district has staff available to continue extracurricular, co-curricular and other after- or before-school programs and to make decisions regarding activities accordingly."

• “Permit 12-month support employees, who would be unable to make up the loss of work days occurring because of a school closure due to a teacher work stoppage" to elect an option assignment of work during closure, use a leave day or take a day or days of leave without pay.

Planning day by day

Due to the lack of clarification about funding from the bill, the board provided guidelines for Deighan about the possible work stoppage, including:

• Approval for an advocacy group traveling to the Capitol beginning "Monday and every day next week as long as enough staff are available to fill a bus or buses."

• That no declaration of closure should be made until the legislation is understood and then should be handled on a day-to-day basis.

• A poll about whether or not the walkout should continue will be conducted from noon to 5 p.m. Monday. The results and Deighan's decision for the next day will be shared by email by 6 p.m. Monday.

• To allow extra-curricular and professional development activities at all sites, district-wide, with principal responsible for ensuring proper staff is available, all policies followed and students will be safe.

Trying to keep everyone fully informed

After the Board passed the resolution on March 12 to support the teachers, the site principals set a criteria going forward: "We should be fully informed and everybody should be involved in this decision," Deighan said, adding that he has met with the school principals every day at noon, has conducted a poll and has posted the poll results broken down by staff and administrators, parents and students as to their responses and has posted everything that has been gathered and disseminated on the district's website, www.lawtonps.edu.