School safety seminar slated for Tuesday

Parents and other community members are invited to a free "School Safety, Fact Versus Fiction" presentation by a national safety expert Tuesday evening at Great Plains Technology Center.

Michael Dorn, executive director of Safe Havens International Inc., will give the 90-minute presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Great Plains Worley Seminar Center, building 300, 4500 W. Lee.

Attendees will learn about school bullying and what impact students, parents and those who serve young people can have on youth who are targeted by. bullying. A brief overview of school crisis events in the United States from 1764 to the present and a global perspective will be part of the presentation, Dorn said in an email to Great Plains.

Safe Havens International is a nonprofit school safety center that has conducted assessments for more than 6,000 schools across the United States and around the world.

Dorn, who has authored and co-authored 26 books about school and public safety, has spent his 25-year career in public safety, serving in many capacities including as a school district police chief and lead program manager of the Terrorism Division of the Georgia Office of Homeland Security, according to the Safe Havens International website.