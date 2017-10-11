School evacuated after fire alarm

MacArthur Middle School's students and staff were evacuated about 9:05 a.m. Thursday when a fire alarm sensor was triggered by the school's heating system, said Lynn Cordes, director of Communications at Lawton Public Schools.

An alert was sent to parents. Five minutes later, another alert was sent indicating that an "all clear" was given by the Lawton Fire Department and the students and staff were able to re-enter the building and classes resumed.