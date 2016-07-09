School employees to receive pay raises

Support staffers in local schools will have a little more in their paychecks, and teachers will have a small stipend to spend on classroom materials.

The Lawton Board of Education on Tuesday approved a budget for the 2016-17 year that includes a 25-cent-an-hour across-the-board raise for employees on the support salary schedule; a $100 allocation for each certified classroom teacher; and raises the district's minimum wage to $8 an hour.

Superintendent Tom Deighan said the school board last year agreed to begin addressing all three major pay scales. Last year, he said, the district dealt with extra-duty pay.

This year the focus is on support staff and other noncertified employees. The increase for support salary schedule staff will be $250 to $400 a year for most permanent support personnel, depending on how many hours they work. Total cost of the raise is estimated to be about $355,000.

The rise in the minimum wage which Deighan said will affect substitute teachers and temporary employees is expected to cost $48,420.

Still awaiting action is a raise for certified employees. Deighan noted that it's difficult to make any decision now because a state question proposing a 1-cent sales tax increase which would provide raises for teachers will be on the ballot in November.

Deighan said the raises approved are small, but sustainable.

The $100-per-teacher allocation, Deighan said, is a small step, but an important one. Individual schools began receiving allocations for materials and supplies last year; Tuesday's allocation means teachers will have access to money to be spent only in their classrooms. The allocation expected to cost about $93,000 will be managed at the school building level.

"It's a small amount," Deighan said. "We wish it could be more. We think it's a start."

School board member Dr. Lori Bridges said she appreciated the administration making the recommendation.