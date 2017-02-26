School counselors wear many hats

Courtney Harter describes being a school counselor as like being a utility player for a football team because "on any given day, you never know what you'll be doing."

"We have many hats that we wear," said Harter, school counselor at Freedom Elementary School. Those who are "not in education, have no idea of all the things that we do."

Each year, a week of February is marked as National School Counseling Week by the American School Counselor Association to remind people of how the counselors there are 49 school counselors in the district help each student from kindergarten through 12th grade realize their potential.

The Lawton Constitution talked to Harter and Geraldine Prince, school counselor at Eisenhower Elementary School, to find out just what elementary school counselors do for the youngest and sometimes most vulnerable students in the district.

After being an elementary school teacher for 18 years, Prince returned to school to earn her master's degree in counseling and has been a school counselor for six years. She summed up her philosophy:

"We work hard with the kids and we work hard with their families because, first of all, we want (the students) to believe in themselves," Prince said. "A lot of people say 'kids are bad,' but they are just kids and they need guidance and they can count on us. Even though some act as if they don't want guidance, they do."

A wide range of tasks

Whether working with another counselor at Freedom Elementary, which has about 1,250 students, or as the only counselor for the 310 or so students at Eisenhower Elementary, school counselors have a wide range of tasks to do. Tasks include pre-referrals for students with suspected special needs, state testing, teaching character-based lessons to groups and individuals, working with and testing English learners, meeting with students, working with conflicts between students and lots and lots of paperwork for the district and state. School counselors, as part of the education team, can also be assigned morning and afternoon duties. Harter is a morning greeter, welcoming the students each morning and making sure they get on the right bus at the end of the day. She also does the morning announcements.

This list can be just the tip of the iceberg, according to the counselors.

Depending on the percentage of military dependents at a school, Military Family Life Counselors, or MFLC, can also be assigned to the school. Freedom has three and Eisenhower has one.

MFLC, who are not provided by Lawton Public Schools, can only meet with military dependents if they have a permission letter on file from the parents. They are not able to do the state paperwork or testing required that falls to the school counselors.

The school counselors act as buffers between home and school, becoming involved in all sorts of issues, both big and small.

"We're the main connection between home and school. ... We support them academically and emotionally," Harter said.

A few years ago in Harter's previous elementary school, when a student kept bringing in a high-energy sports drinks containing a lot of caffeine and sugar to have with their lunch each day, she got involved.

The counselors step in if there is any bullying, if a child is at risk of self-harming or if any neglect or abuse is detected.

The counselors see neglect more often than the other issues at this age including hygiene issues, inappropriate clothing for the weather or the child's lunch account not paid on a regular basis.

Teachers and cafeteria staff will let the counselors know when they see a problem and many times it takes a counselor just contacting the parent to solve the issue, but that doesn't work all the time. For example, lack of money in a lunch account may just be a simple issue of forgetfulness or point to a bigger problem.

If a student goes through the lunch line instead of bringing in a lunch and there is no money in their account, then they get an alternative healthy lunch, both counselors said. Once notified of the issue, some parents fix the problem, but others don't and have to be repeatedly reminded.