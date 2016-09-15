Saturday tour offered at Lawton water treatment plant

Residents are being offered the opportunity to tour the City of Lawton's primary water treatment plant on Saturday.

The Community Aware Project is coordinating an event that will provide buses to take residents to the plant, located in Medicine Park at the base of the Lake Lawtonka dam. The tour is open to residents 18 and older, who should meet at Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C, by 11 a.m. Saturday. The bus will leave at 11:15 a.m. and will return to Lawton by 2:30 p.m. There is no charge.

Barbara Curry, community aware coordinator, said she is asking residents to register for the trip so city officials will know how many passengers they will have. Residents who are taking the tour are asked to dress comfortably and bring their own snacks and water. They will be asked to sign disclaimer forms, Curry said.

The tour will be conducted by Afsaneh Jabbar, director of the city's Water/Wastewater Department.

Curry said she and city officials are coordinating the event to help give residents a better understanding of what it takes to operate a water treatment facility and what is required to meet water quality standards from regulatory and budgetary points of view.