Salvation Army in need of canned food donations

The Salvation Army of Lawton-Fort Sill is at a new low in the amount of canned food being donated by local community groups and needs more donations, Major David Robinson said Wednesday.

Robinson said it has become harder for the organization to fill a well rounded food box for those in need of food. He said the low supplies of food mean the organization as it at all-time low in the number of families being served.

"Because of the lack of food we are at an all-time low in the number of families being served," he said. "We are having to be more selective and follow stricter guide lines in who we are serving. This hasn't always been the case and hopefully will not be in the near future."

Robinson said the Salvation Army doesn't want to turn anyone away that is in need.

"We will have guidelines to follow but the important issue is meeting the needs of those we are serving," he said.

Robinson said the organization at this time of year is usually busy picking up canned food donations around the community, but over the past few years those donations have declined. He said that general funds are having to be spent to purchase some food items for food boxes, which he said takes money away from helping with electric and other utility bills for those in need.