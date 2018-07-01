Safety facility changes lead council agenda

Proposals that would dramatically alter the city's new public safety facility and fund additional analysis of damage to the Lake Ellsworth spillway will top the agenda Tuesday when the City Council meets for its first regular meeting of 2018.

The session, which will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, won't be the first council gathering of the week. Council members also will meet in special session at 9 a.m. today to swear in the new Wards 6, 7 and 8 council representatives and officially launch the 2018 council term. Both meetings are set for Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue.

Council members are slated to act on a proposal from Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis that would direct City Manager Jerry Ihler to suspend the issuing of any building permit associated with the public safety facility on Railroad Street while a council study committee analyzes proposals to eliminate some uses and portions of the building.

Davis, who said last week that the discussion would focus on the fire station to be built on the north end of the building and the city jail slated for the south end of the building, said the committee's recommendations would be brought back to the full council for discussion and action at a special Jan. 16 meeting.

He said if the council-approved recommendations confirm removal of the fire station and a proposal to change a 100-bed city jail to a holding facility with less than 20 beds, city administrators would be directed to negotiate with Flintco, the firm building the facility. Flintco began earthwork on the site in late November after receiving its notice to proceed in early October.