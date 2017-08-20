Safety facility $5M over allocation

Proposals that identify funding sources for the city's long-planned public safety facility and a pedestrian bridge on East Gore Boulevard will top the agenda when the City Council meets Tuesday.

The session will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue.

Recommendations for the public safety facility center on construction of a complex on Railroad Street, just south of East Gore Boulevard, to house the Lawton Police Department and the city jail, Lawton Municipal Court and the firefighters of Central Fire Station (administrators will remain in the renovated Central). Recommendation of the contractor was the easy part of the process: The lowest responsive bidder was Flintco LLC, Oklahoma City, whose $33,765,447 bid on the 112,000-square-foot facility and 6,000-square-foot storage building was about $100,000 lower than the engineering estimate.

The problem: Both the engineering estimate and the low bid (as well as bids from five other construction companies) were more than the $31 million allocated for the entire project in the 2015 Sales Tax Extension.

Coupled with funding needed for designs, furniture, fixtures and equipment, bond financing costs and a right turn lane at Railroad Street and East Gore Boulevard, the project is $4.935 million more than the funding identified in the sales tax program.

To cover the difference, city administrators analyzed remaining projects in the 2015 program to identify those that can be deferred (because there is a chance some could be accomplished if funding is available from project savings). Additional savings may be realized once the council approves hiring of a contractor, who then will work with city engineers to identify potential cost-saving changes in the project. Without those identified savings, the city staff will have to prioritize the projects they have proposed be deferred.

City Manager Jerry Ihler, in the agenda commentary, said rejecting bids and restarting the bidding process would delay the project by up to six months, during which time engineering and construction costs also could increase.

To fully fund the project, administrators suggested taking $1.85 million each from the West Gore Boulevard and East Rogers Lane expansion projects, $675,000 from recreation improvements, $350,000 from work at the Lawton Public Library and $100,000 from the police station demolition project. Excess funds also will be available after completion of the McMahon Auditorium chiller and roof project, Interstate 44 ramp ramp project and the demolition of Wayne Gilley City Hall.

Identifying additional funding also was the challenge in the pedestrian bridge and sidewalk project that some council members have proposed to provide pedestrians with safe passage on East Gore Boulevard as they cross over Interstate 44. Council members began pressing the issue in the wake of traffic accidents involving pedestrians who were trying to cross the interstate and were hit by vehicles, but some also said many residents walk or jog across the existing I-44 bridge, a situation they call dangerous.

In October 2016, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation agreed to provide $700,000 for a $1.3 million bridge and sidewalk project, which would extend from Southeast 7th Street to Lawrie Tatum Road if Lawton would provide the remaining $600,000. A council study committee, working with city staff, has recommended the city's funding come from four areas: $200,000 each from savings realized in the 2012 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) and from the Bicycle Trailway Fund, and $100,000 each from savings in the 2008 CIP and the 2015 Sales Tax Extension (Americans With Disabilities Act compliance category).