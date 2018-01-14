Rush winners devoted to Wichitas

Coretta Albright and Eva Cook have been named this year's winners of the Frank and Mae Rush Award.

The award was created by the Association of the Friends of the Wichitas to recognize outstanding contributions to the stated purposes of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and the National Wildlife Refuge System.

Albright said she never imagined she might one day receive this honor. Though she now manages the Nature Store inside the Refuge Visitor Center, she once wore the uniform of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and worked as an office assistant at the front desk of Refuge Headquarters. She answered the phone, took reservations and did whatever else needed to be done.

Sharon Hannabass asked her if she would be interested in the job, and Albright thought she would give it a try.

"I had two daughters in college, and I started as an emergency hire. Went to a temporary hire and eventually a full time employee. I hadn't expected that, either. It was something that just happened," she said.

When she was between jobs, the late Fred Crosson, manager of what was then a bookstore inside the Refuge Visitor Center, called and asked her if she would be interested in working there one day a week. She agreed, and in November 2008 she began helping out there.