Rush Springs man makes command sergeant major

Sgt. Maj. James N. Heston, a 22-year veteran of the Oklahoma National Guard and active Army, was promoted to command sergeant major at a recent ceremony in Ada. His wife, Misti, and their two children, Caleb and Kylee, attended.

Heston, who lives in Rush Springs, is the incoming command sergeant major for the 345th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Oklahoma Army National Guard. He said he is looking forward to taking the position, especially when it comes to working with soldiers.

"I really look forward to being around the soldiers and providing mentoring for them," said Heston, adding that he hopes his time with the 345th will positively impact his soldiers' careers.

After enlisting in 1992, Heston attended One Station Unit Training for the cavalry scout military occupartional specialty at Fort Knox, Ky. He then attended Basic Airborne School at Fort Benning, Ga., reporting afterward to Fort Bragg, N.C. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 73rd Armor Brigade (Airborne) where he served in several positions raning from petroleum and oils specialist to tank driver to commander's driver. His military education also includes the U.S. Sergeants Major Academy, Field Artillery Master Gunner Course, Battle Staff Non-Commissioned Officer Course, Domestic Operations Course, Anti-Terrorism Level II Course and Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education.