Rotary making plans for Live2Lead seminar in city

The Lawton Rotary Leadership Institute will host a followup to its Live2Lead leadership seminar with a session scheduled for 3-5 p.m. March 1 in the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University.

The event will include Simon Sinek, a speaker at the Live2Lead seminar last November, who will revisit his presentation on "The Infinite Game."

Also featured will be Kirk Humphreys, former mayor of Oklahoma City, who will talk about how the city transformed itself after the energy bust of the 1980s.

The session is designed especially for those who attended the Live2Lead seminar, but everyone is welcome.

To attend, registration is required by Monday; visit http://tinyurl.com/zzlnd7j or email lawtonrotary@gmail.com.