Rotary Club presents defibrillators to Senior Center

Thu, 12/28/2017 - 2:58am Grace Leonhart

The Senior Center for Creative Living was given a second chance for life recently when the Greater Lawton Rotary Club presented the Center with two Automatic External Defibrillators.

'Service above self'

"The AEDs were a result of a grant which was through the Rotary Foundation," said Deborah Thurman of the Rotary Club. "This year's Rotary International motto is 'Making a difference,' and in keeping with that motto and our Rotary motto of 'Service above self,' we wanted to do a project that could make a real difference and we felt that saving a life met that criteria."

To qualify for the grant, the club must be contributing to the Rotary Foundation and must participate financially in the project itself.

