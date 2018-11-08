Roof at Tech Center catches fire

Nobody was injured and the building still stands. Even so, an electrical fire late Friday afternoon at the Great Plains Technology Center left staff members shaken and GPTC's Building 100 with a 20 feet by 20 feet burn mark on its roof.

Glen Boyer, public information officer for Great Plains, said an electrical transformer on Building 100 blew out at approximately 5:15 p.m. This caused fire damage and the Lawton Fire Department was called. The fire department put out the fire quickly. Boyer said no one was injured, and he said he was grateful it happened when there were no students in the building. Great Plains' school year begins Monday.