Ronnie Love honored by Fairgrounds Authority

Recognition of one of its longtime trustees was the first order of business for the Comanche County Fairgrounds Trust Authority at its regular monthly meeting on Monday.

"Ronnie Love, you have been a great asset to this board as well as a true friend to all of us who have had the privilege to serve with you over the years," chairman Mark Henry said. "Your 33 years of tireless commitment to these facilities represented a level of leadership for those of us who serve today and for the individuals who will serve on this board in the future.

"Your knowledge of contracts, the construction industry and the overall betterment of these facilities will go unmatched for many years to come. Through your years of service you represented this board and the taxpayers of Comanche County with highest regards ... You will truly be missed," Henry said.

Under an agenda item for the annual election of officers, Trustee Ken Price moved to keep the current slate with Trustee Albert Johnson Jr. seconding the motion. It was approved 8-0 with Henry abstaining. The officers for the coming year will be Henry, chairman; Mike Hannabass, vice chairman, and Marcus Wilcoxson, secretary-treasurer.