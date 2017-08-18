Rod and Gun Club opens at Fort Sill, aims to expand

Fort Sill Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) celebrated the grand opening of its new Fort Sill Rod and Gun Club on Thursday.

Formerly known as the Privately Owned Weapons Range, the Rod and Gun Club is at 6218 Adams Hill Road on Fort Sill's East Range. Hours of operation are 4-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. MWR Director Brenda Spencer-Ragland said the hours are in response to soldiers who wanted to come early on the weekends. The telephone number is (580) 595-1875.

Check out https://sill.armymwr.com/programs/rod-and-gun-club for two alternate ways to get there. The site also has range rules, procedures to register firearms and a fee schedule. Before any firearms can be brought onto Fort Sill, they must be registered at the Visitor Control Center, located on the east side of Sheridan Road just inside the post's perimeter fence. The firearms can be registered for up to three years.

As for what privately owned weapons are permitted on the range, patrons are advised to go on the Fort Sill Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website to familiarize themselves with barrel length restrictions. Generally speaking, everything that's .308-caliber and under is good.

Rifles are to be fired from one of the 12 rifle lanes and pistols from one of the 16 pistol lanes.

Command Sgt. Maj. James Moran of the Marine Corps Artillery Detachment led a team of volunteers in rebuilding the range, which had been closed since December 2016. MWR bought all the materials, and Spencer-Ragland is proud of the fact that the total cost came in under $3,000.

She said the sergeant major has had experience in building the stands, and other Marines had past building experience as well. They completed the job in 2 months, according to Lorraine Reimer, MWR's supervisory recreation specialist over Outdoor Recreation.

Reimer said they worked on bays, built new tables for the rifle range, cleaned up the pistol range and put a fresh coat of paint on everything. MWR also brought in a trailer to serve as its operations center and got everything ready to go.

Before it closed, the range was run by volunteers. MWR took it on, hired a staff to run it and is putting it on a paying basis. That's why there will be a fee to use the range.