Robbery attempt leads to death in Duncan

Six people three teens and three adults are in jail and a 17-year-old dead following an ill-fated robbery attempt Sunday night.

Duncan Police Chief Dan Ford said Dylan Black died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

While Black is the victim of a shooting, investigators believe he was part of a group who attempted to rob a home Sunday night. All involved were acquaintances and investigators believe drugs could be at the root of the incident.

"There was an attempted robbery at a house. ... They pepper sprayed someone in the house and ran out the door," Ford said. "There was gunfire that came from the house and struck one of them in the back of the head (Black). I think there were some drugs involved, I'm not sure about to what extent."