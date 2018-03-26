Right-of-way acquisition firm hired for Trail Road project

Comanche County commissioners on Monday approved an agreement for Smith-Roberts Land Services Inc. to provide land and right-of-way acquisition services for an estimated cost of $213,087.20.

The work is a prerequisite for the upcoming Trail Road project, which will be funded by County Improvements for Roads & Bridges (CIRB) program. Because the Oklahoma Legislature tapped the CIRB fund for $130 million to shore up this year's budget, reconstruction of a 7-mile stretch of Trail Road will now have to be pushed back from 2019 to 2020, according to Eastern District Commissioner Gail Turner.

Turner said the project to completely redo Trail Road from Spencer's curve south to Oklahoma 7 will require some 40 easements. The intent of the project is to make the road safer by leveling out hills and valleys and correcting the size of some structures.

In other business, Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens was voted to remain Comanche County's representative on the Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments (ASCOG) board of trustees for June 16, 2018, through May 31, 2019.

After all county officers present had verbally voted "aye," commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the revised 2018 Comanche County Employee Personnel Policy Handbook.