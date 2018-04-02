Right place, right time

They were at the right place at the right time.

Firefighters from several units of the Lawton Fire Department were sitting in the stands, cheering on the Cameron University women's basketball team on Saturday afternoon, when they were needed to take action on the court after a Cameron player suffered a neck injury.

Instead of driving from their respective fire station to the Aggie Gym, Engine No. 5 firefighters rushed down the bleachers to prepare the player for transport to the hospital.

During halftime of the women's game, the firefighters were honored during a ceremony for local first responders and during the second half, Cameron Aggie and Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelina fans saw firsthand the importance of trained first responders in the wake of a medical emergency.