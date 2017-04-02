Reynolds opens its new Health, Readiness Center

Leaders from Fort Sill and the Army's Central Region Health Command cut the ribbon Friday to a new Health and Readiness Center (HRC) inside the Reynolds Army Health Clinic (formerly Reynolds Army Community Hospital).

The center will open Monday, according to Maj. Deepa Hariprasad, chief of the HRC. It consolidates many of Fort Sill's preventive health programs on the south end of Reynolds Army Health Clinic on the second floor. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-in appointments will be in the morning and scheduled appointments in the afternoon.

"We're going to do annual health assessments for soldiers. Every soldier requires an annual health assessment. During that health assessment, if we find that maybe the soldier is having difficulties meeting the Army's height and weight standards, or maybe the soldier would like to lose weight or quit using tobacco, or maybe this individual would like counseling one-on-one with a nurse who deals specifically with (sexually transmitted disease) testing, those services will be available, and the service member will be referred to those services on the spot," the major said.

Before, when a soldier came in for a periodic health assessment, it was just to check the blocks. The soldier was out the door as soon as the annual physical was done.

The new center is all about prevention, she noted. The HRC staff is looking at risk factors during the health assessment process.

"We are trying to proactively get our soldiers healthy and medically fit for duty and deployable. But this is not just about keeping the soldiers healthy. We are focusing on our family members as well. We want our families to be healthy, because health starts in the home," Hariprasad said.

Good eating and exercise habits develop early in life, she said.

"If a soldier's healthy but he's worried about his wife and kids having all these health issues, what's going to happen? He's going to focus on his family members, and he's not going to be focused on the mission at work," the major pointed out.

Common medical problems like diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol are all affected by lifestyle factors. The staff of the HRC will try to raise awareness and increase the levels of physical activity and nutrition, encourage people to get more sleep and educate them about why it's important for staying healthy.

All these programs are available to military retirees, military dependents and Department of the Army civilians as well. They can get help on tobacco cessation or get the advice of a nutritionist, for example.

The HRC includes an annex of Fort Sill's Army Wellness Center, which can do 90 percent of what it does in its other building by conducting classes, doing body fat analyses, checking resting metabolic rate and the like.