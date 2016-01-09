Reviews identify building issues

A second building permit review meeting proved the worth of a process that pinpoints problems before business owners commit to design plans or even purchase their properties, a local businesswoman said.

For the second time this month, Cherry Phillips, who also serves on the City Council, took advantage of a review that the City of Lawton's license and permits division coordinates for any business owner. The process is intended to highlight problems before architects commit plans to paper, before contractors break ground and, sometimes, before a business owner even commits to the property.

In Phillips' case, Wednesday's session followed a meeting held almost three weeks ago at which she and her contractor discussed their plans with city entities involved in the building permit process: license and permits, planning and the Lawton Fire Marshal's Office. Wednesday's meeting included Phillips' architect, who had put most of the details highlighted at the Aug. 12 meeting into his design plans. By the end of Wednesday's session, building plans were ready for the review that would give Phillips her building permit and Phillips said she left the meeting confident of approval because problems already had been pinpointed and corrected.

City officials said that's the benefit of a review process that has been available for the city's contractors and business owners for five years, but one that is not used very often. Phillips, her contractor and her architect said the process is especially enlightening because they are converting an existing building in downtown Lawton to new use, something that tends to produce more problems than projects that create entirely new buildings.

Phillips, who has worked with other council members to streamline a process that gets plenty of criticism, said she felt strongly enough about it to use herself as a test subject and to invite Cameron University and Great Plains Technology Center into the meetings to take notes. She said those educational institutions have or are developing business incubator programs and she believes the building review process should be featured in any help they provide to business owners.

Jennifer McGrail, small business coordinator at Great Plains Technology Center, and Arun Tilak, director of the Center for Emerging Technologies and Entrepreneurial Studies at Cameron University, agreed the process was worth noting in their business incubators. McGrail said the small business committee already has discussed the issue because of the help it can provide.