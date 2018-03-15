Review of city charter to begin Friday

A citizens committee tasked with reviewing and recommending changes to the city charter will have its organizational meeting Friday.

The charter review committee, established by the City Council earlier this year and finalized at the council's Tuesday session, will meet at 2:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. The meeting is open to the public.

Council members established the committee as an expansion of an idea originally posed by Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner. Tanner asked to submit a charter revision that would allow the council to establish residency requirements for city staff, using its power to create ordinances. The effect would be passing an ordinance when the council wanted to set residency requirements for specific employees rather than including those names in the charter.

Now, the charter allows the council to set residency requirements only for the city manager and city attorney, and Tanner has said other staff members most notably, department heads and supervisors should have residency requirements. Tanner's argument has been that city personnel who set the policies for the city should live under them, while also showing an investment in their community.

Tanner offered the residency proposal when city officials were setting the charter amendments that city residents approved in 2016, but other council members rejected the idea. While the council has the authority to review and set charter review proposals, the charter states only residents may vote to enact amendments.

Rather than hold an election just for Tanner's proposal, other council members said they should follow the same format the city has used in the past: appoint a citizens review committee to analyze charter provisions and hear suggestions from residents. The council then will vote on the proposals they want to submit to voters.

The election process was outlined when the council met Tuesday, and it is a driving factor in launching the process as quickly as possible.

City Attorney Frank Jensen said if city officials want to hold the charter election Nov. 6 the general election date for state and federal offices the council has until Aug. 22 to submit ballot wording to the Comanche County Election Board. Jensen said city staff must have the time to research and write charter amendments once the review committee has done its work, meaning the nine-member review committee must have its work done by June.

Jensen said "when" in June will depend on how much research and writing his staff must do to get proposals ready to submit to voters, and he suggested the council let him play it by ear, rather than setting a firm date. Under the June time frame, staff-written proposals would be taken to the council at its first meeting in August for approval, allowing the city to meet the Aug. 22 deadline for inclusion on the Nov. 6 ballot.

The driving factor in that November election date is economics. A citywide election costs $40,000 and the city's expense would be half that if it shares an election date.