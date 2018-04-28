Residents can take their trash to parking lot today

City of Lawton employees and volunteers will gather at the parking lot of McMahon Memorial Auditorium today for the city's annual Trash Off.

The event, which combines a citywide cleaning program with recycling, is set from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the auditorium's parking lot, 801 NW Ferris. It is coordinated by the neighborhood services division on behalf of Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.

A major component of the event are the volunteers who will take to city parks, arterial rights of way, drainage channels and other high profile areas to pick up debris. Brock Greenhill, supervisor of the neighborhood services division, said volunteers still are being sought, and people/organizations may sign up in advance through his office, or wait until the day of Trash Off by going to the headquarters site at McMahon Auditorium. But the advantage to registering early is that you still might get to select the site you want to clean, he said.

Organizers will provide trash sacks, safety vests and gloves for volunteers. The event is open to all ages, but children should have adult supervision. Information is available by calling neighborhood services at 581-3467 or e-mailing Greenhill at Bgreenhilllawtonok.gov.

The citywide cleanup effort isn't the only aspect of Trash Off.

City officials also will set up a recycling center in the auditorium parking lot. As in past years, sponsoring entities in the community will be on hand to accept specific types of recyclable materials. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. will bring its chemical disposal unit and Gill's Waste Oil will be accepting oil. The Comanche County Sheriff's Department will accept prescription drugs for disposal, and Goodwill will be accepting donations of most household items that are in good enough condition to repurpose for new owners.