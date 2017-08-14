Residentnear lake:5 attacks on mailbox in 7 years

One rural resident applied to Comanche County commissioners for help Monday after a vandalism spree the weekend of Aug. 5-6 damaged mailboxes all over the county.

Sharon Boss said she and her husband have had to replace their mailbox five times in seven years.

In the area where they live, around Wichita Mountains Estates and Lake Lawtonka, vandals used PVC pipe plugged with rebar as javelins to destroy mailboxes. Also targeted were mailboxes in Geronimo and Cache.

"I've learned over the years that county commissioners get things done. So that's why I'm here, to try to bend your ear," she said.

"I just wanted to bring it to the attention of everybody that mailboxes aren't your property. Once you put them out, they belong to the federal government. And it's a felony, up to $250,000 fine and/or three years federal imprisonment," Boss said.

That penalty is for each act of vandalism, according to a flyer from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.